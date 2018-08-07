Home States Karnataka

Kannada poet and literary critic Prof Sumatheendra Raghvendra Nadig passes away

Published: 07th August 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Noted Kannada poet and literary critic Prof Sumatheendra Raghvendra Nadig passed away in Bengaluru this morning. He was 83.  Ailing for some time, he suffered a heart attack and died in a private hospital at 6.25 am. 

A prominent name in the Kannada modern literary movement, Prof Nadig is remembered and cherished for his Dampatya Geetha, an autobiographical collection of poems on love and marriage. Many other notable works included - Panchabhoota which is in fact, considered an important contribution to Indian literature.

Apart from this, he had written books for children, short stories and translated well known literary works from English and Bengali to Kannada, including the works of Rabindranath Tagore. He was known for his literary criticisms on fellow greats like - Da Ra Bendre, K S Narasimhaswamy, Gopalkrishna Adiga and others.In his lifetime, Prof Nadig worked in many academic institutions around the world including Temple University and Haverford College in the US and of course, Bangalore University.

The great poet once said, -"Poetry makes strange things happen. I reach the society in me, and the society meets me in my poetry.-"Writers, academicians and others condoled the death of Prof Nadig and said, -"In his passing away, we have lost a great poet from the literary movement.-"

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 