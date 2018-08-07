Home States Karnataka

Karnataka school merger: Education department identifies 14,000 schools

Despite opposition from academicians, teachers and other stakeholders, the state department of primary and secondary education is silently  gathering the list of government schools to

Published: 07th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Over 28,000 government and aided schools were to be merged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite opposition from academicians, teachers and other stakeholders, the state department of primary and secondary education is silently gathering the list of government schools to merge, which would result in their shutting down. As per information available from the sources in the department, the district-wise data of schools that have been identified to be merged is ready and the documents available with Express lists over 14,000 such schools. 

As it was mentioned in the recent budget, over 28,000 government and aided schools were to be merged. Merged is a jargon used in government-speak for closure. Now, the department is ready with the district-wise list of government schools for merger. The data says, over 14,712 schools have been identified for merging citing less admissions and proximity to other governm    ent schools, which fall within 1 km radius.  

Ironically, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s native districts stand to lose the highest and second-highest number of schools through these mergers! In these over 14,000 schools, 25,231 teachers work in total.

Officials surprised by budget figure
The announcement made by CM HD Kumaraswamy in his budget about merging of 28,000 plus schools triggered a controversy as the officials in the department themselves were surprised with that data and were not sure from where that data had reached the budget book. Going by that data, the department had to close down half the government schools in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
School merger Karnataka government schools Karnataka school merger Karnataka education department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield