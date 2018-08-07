Karunanidhi demise; one day state mourning in Karnataka tomorrow

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared one day state mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect to departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

During this period there would be no official programmes, a government notification said.

The national flag would fly at half mast atop all government buildings, it said, However, there would be no holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, it said.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is expected to leave for Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respects, sources at the Chief Minister's office said.