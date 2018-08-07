Home States Karnataka

Land swap between Defence, government in ‘sensitive zone’

Officials and activists say that 207.59 acres, part of the deal, fall within the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Bannerghatta National Park

Published: 07th August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

On August 5, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and CM H D Kumaraswamy signed the agreement for the land swap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent land swap agreement between the Union Defence ministry and the state government, in lieu of land given by the former for 10 infrastructure projects in the city, has landed in a controversy. Concerned officials and activists say that 207.59 acres falling in survey numbers 23, 176 and 177 in Thammanayakanahalli, Anekal taluk, which are part of the exchange deal actually falls within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bannerghatta National Park.

Before the agreement was signed, additional chief secretary Ravi Kumar accompanied by officials from concerned departments had visited the survey numbers on August 1 for a reality check. These survey numbers had earlier been given to BBMP to be used as landfill, however, the project was cancelled as activists went to High Court. However, quarrying was permitted and this went on for a decade in non-permitted areas too.

Now after 11 years, the government’s decision to hand over 207.59 acres of this defaced land to Defence has raised the hackles of activists. Vijay Nishanth adds, “Facing problems of disturbance to habitat and its wildlife, quarrying, encroachment of buffer lands and government’s attempts to reduce the ESZ to less than 1km, this order will be the final nail in the coffin of Bannerghatta National Park.”

Official sources in Anekal told TNIE that these survey numbers in Thammanayakanahalli that is being given to defence ministry falls within 600m of BNP. He added, “In 2007, this land was handed over by Revenue Department to BBMP to be used as a garbage dump for Bengaluru. However, this project fizzled out after protests. But later, permission was given by Mines and Geology Department and quarrying was done rampantly. The land is totally unusable, in fact, quarrying has destroyed the landscape here.”

A police official added, “That this permission was given for quarrying in the ‘1 km safe zone’ of BNP shows that all laws have been dumped in the bin. Most officials don’t act against these illegalities fearing the might of the political class.” Sources in revenue department said that when defence officials inspected the three survey numbers, they found the place unfeasible. The source added, “However, the government went ahead and identified this land for exchange.”

A senior forest official told TNIE that it is immaterial who is the new land owner in the ESZ (after the exchange ) as it does not come under the purview of the forest department. He added, “The land ownership of ESZ that is outside the national park does not need our NOC as there is no statutory provision. Only if the new owner wants to carry activities such as mining or any other hazardous activity or even prohibited and regulatory activity, they will need our permission.”

LAND SWAP DETAILS
The Defence Ministry which is parting with 11.16 acres land worth D282 crore for 10 infrastructure projects in Bengaluru will get in exchange 207.59 acres in three survey numbers of 23, 176, 177 in Thammanayakanahalli, Anekal taluk (worth D352 crore) as part of the exchange deal. Another 3.2 acres of land will also be given near Ulsoor in Bengaluru. On August 5, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and CM H D Kumaraswamy had signed the agreement for the land swap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Defence ministry Karnataka governmnet Thammanayakanahalli Bannerghatta National Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield