Political parties gear up for 2019 Lok Sabha election

AICC president Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Bidar on August 13 while Yeddyurappa is set to hit the road with his yatra of northern Karnataka from August 9.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the weary political foot soldiers could heave a sigh of relief after the recent assembly election, the generals are set to draw them into battlefield again. Leaders of all the three major political parties in the state are set to blow the conch this fortnight to get their cadres battle ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa is set to hit the road with his yatra of northern Karnataka from Bidar on August 9. Yeddyurappa will traverse through North Karnataka during his seven-day yatra which seeks to infuse fresh enthusiasm among the party cadres.  

Congress is not lagging behind. AICC president Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Bidar on August 13 to address a farmers’ rally, which is seen as launch of the party’s preparation for the Lok Sabha poll. According to KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre “about two lakh farmers from various parts of Bidar and neighbouring districts will attend the rally which would be held at Nehru Stadium.” Khandre wants the party cadres to be in battle mode as he sees a high possibility of an early election in December or January.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has been urging the party leadership to replicate BJP’s model of micro-management of election and Rahul has put it into action through the recently launched “Shakti” initiative, which has laid down guidelines to improve grassroot connect of the party.JD(S), however, is in no mood to be seen as a weak outfit with newly-appointed party State President H Vishwanath drawing up plans to revamp the party under the guidance of master strategist H D Deve Gowda.

“A new team of office bearers will be announced soon. The young team will tour the state and galvanise the party cadres. JD(S) will regain its old glory and re-emerge as a strong political force at the national level after the poll,” Vishwanath said.

