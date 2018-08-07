Home States Karnataka

Scientists, engineers honoured by Karnataka government

 The awards constituted by the state government are given under the names of some of the state’s most prominent scientific minds.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Scientists and engineers from across the state’s premier educational and research institutions were felicitiated by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday at the State Awards for Scientists and Engineers 2017. The awards constituted by the state government are given under the names of some of the state’s most prominent scientific minds. The awards have been given every year since 1996 and a high level committee under the chairmanship of Bharat Ratna Professor C N R Rao undertakes the selection process.

The awards were given for achievements in 2017. All awards given carry a cash prize, a memento and a citation. This year, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Award, given to senior scientists for their lifetime achievements was given to Prof. B. G. Mulimani, President, Dr. M. I. Savadatti Vidyavardhak Samsthe, Dharwar. and Dr. S. Ayyappan, NABARD Chair Professor. 

A total of 178 nominations were recieved by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology out of which the winners were chosen by the committee headed by Professor Rao. Speaking at the event on Monday, HD Kumaraswamy said, “All of you gathered here have dedicated years to the service of science and this country. Science has become top priority for everyone in today’s age. Our young students deserve all the support they can get in order to excel in scientific study.”

Sir M Visvesvaraya State Award 2017
Science and Technology
1: Prof B G Mulimani, president of Dr M I Savadatti Vidyavardhak Samsthe, Dharwad
2: Dr S Ayyappan, 
NABARD Chair Professor

