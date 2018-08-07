Home States Karnataka

Social media comes to rescue distressed Madikeri family

As much as Rs 9 lakh was collected after their story went viral on media as well as various social media platforms.

Savitha with her daughters

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Few days earlier, all appeared lost for Savitha, the widowed woman with ailing daughters, when her husband, the lone breadwinner in the family was killed in a road accident. What followed next is a story of humanity where collective efforts of many unknown people coming together to give new hope for the distraught family.

As much as Rs 9 lakh was collected after their story went viral on media as well as various social media platforms. The story unfolds thus: Ganesh, an auto driver from Garangadhoor village Ganesh, lost his life in a road accident on May 31. He is survived by his wife Savitha and three daughters, two of whom are mentally and physically challenged.

The third daughter is studying in third grade. Savitha was torn apart following Ganesh’s death. She was in a fix as two of her daughters required constant care. This made it extremely difficult her to go out of the house and earn a living. The story took a humanitarian turn when numerous people from across the district started depositing money in Savitha’s bank account. Among the visitors were 40-odd auto drivers from Bhagamandala who

