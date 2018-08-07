Home States Karnataka

Weak monsoon to continue in Karnataka, scanty rainfall in August too

Monsoon had weakened in the Southern part of India due to the lack of supportive weather systems.

Data shows that rainfall has reduced considerably over the past week as almost all regions in the State have recorded deficient rainfall (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After poor spells of rainfall in the second half of July, weak monsoon conditions will continue to prevail over Karnataka in the month of August too, affecting the Khariff crop. North Interior Karnataka, already affected by deficient rainfall will be worst hit as forecasts indicate that showers will be less than normal in three of the four weeks of August in the region. Less than normal rainfall is also forecast for South Interior Karnataka too during August.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SSM Gavaskar, scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said that monsoon had weakened in the Southern part of India due to the lack of supportive weather systems. “During the period, there is generally moisture flowing from the Indian Ocean towards the peninsula, resulting in cloud formation. However, weather models indicate no supporting systems for the same, resulting in deficient rainfall,” he said.

According to IMD’s long range monsoon forecast for the months of August and September, about 47 per cent of land area in the country — most of it in South India — will receive below normal rainfall. C S Patil, director in-charge, IMD Bengaluru, said that no rainfall is expected in several parts of the State, especially North Karnataka this week. 

Drought conditions
He said that though there were drought conditions already in North Interior Karnataka and few districts in South Interior Karnataka, it would take till the end of monsoon season to declare drought.

“Khariff crop is definitely facing a problem and farmers will have to pin their hopes on Rabi crop,” he said. “There will be no rainfall this week in most parts of the State. The little rainfall received during the period will not help the crops sown in June, as the moisture would be insufficient,” he said.

Data shows that rainfall has reduced considerably over the past week as almost all regions in the State have recorded deficient rainfall. A lull is also observed in Coastal and Malnad region. 

