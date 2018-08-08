Kalyana Kendra comes to the aid of social welfare department hostel residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is the food served in hostels run by the social welfare department unfit to eat? Are touts demanding a commission out of the scholarship disbursed by the department? If yes, you can now file complaints with the 24x7 information and grievance helpline, ‘Kalyana Kendra’.

“The helpline not only ensures anonymity but also guarantees redressal of problems quickly,’’ Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara told media persons after inaugurating the Kendra in ‘Yavanika’ on Nrupatunga Road on Tuesday. The DyCM appealed to the students staying in about 2,500 hostels to avail the facility. Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge said the initiative is first of its kind in the country.

“If the grievance is not redressed at the taluk or district level, it will be forwarded to the commissioner of social welfare department, additional chief secretary and finally to me,’’ Kharge said. People can contact Kalyana Kendra by dialling landline (080-22634300) or through WhatsApp or Telegram (9901100000).