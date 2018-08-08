Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leaves discretion to district units on alliance for ULB elections

The election to 105 ULBs will be held on August 29, including those in JD(S)-Congress bastion of Old Mysuru region.

Published: 08th August 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian National Congress flag (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anticipating trouble from cadres if forced to work with JD(S) at the grassroots level for the upcoming urban local body (ULB) polls, the Congress has left decision on alliance to the discretion of district units. KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that the Congress district units have been given a free hand to decide on whether they need an alliance at the local level.

The statement comes days after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that there will be no alliance with the Congress for the ULB polls.

The election to 105 ULBs will be held on August 29, including those in JD(S)-Congress bastion of Old Mysuru region.

“We have informed our district units to decide what is best in their region. They can ally with party other than the BJP, if required at the local level,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao. Despite being coalition partners at the state level and deciding to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections unitedly, the Congress and JD(S) have refused to enter into an official tie up for the ULB polls. In the old Mysuru region, where the two parties are staunch rivals, an alliance is unlikely. “Our competitor is JD(S) in Mysuru. If we have to work with them, why have an election at all? We could simply select instead of electing,” a Congress district unit office-bearer from Mysuru had told TNIE when the party was still undecided about an alliance for the ULB polls.

With Congress giving a free hand, district units can now choose what suits their convenience on the ground.  The move, according to analysts, will ensure minimum damage to Congress considering the animosity between JD(S) and Congress workers in regions where the parties are in a direct fight with each other.

“A coalition for Lok Sabha will definitely impact the Congress negatively but to what extent is the question. Local bodies, however, become more important for the cadres. Damage will be less if they go separately in ULBs,” said political analyst A Narayana.

Lobbying for Cabinet berths begins
With Cabinet expansion expected in August, a delegation of berth aspirants, as well as leaders pushing for their supporters to be appointed to boards and corporations, left to Delhi to meet AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.  Led by minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a delegation was in Delhi on Tuesday.
M B Patil was also there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka ULB elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema