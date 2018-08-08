Home States Karnataka

Koppal school children ‘forced’ to wash physical education teacher’s clothes

In another incident, students of Government Higher Primary School at Vanagera village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district were allegedly forced to construct school compound.

Students ‘forced’ to construct their school compound wall at Vadageri village in Yelburga of Koppal district

By Shreepad Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Seems like a physical education teacher in a government school in Koppal has taken his job too seriously. He is training his students in even washing cloths.

The students of Government Higher Primary School at Hosalli village in Gangavati taluk, with a strength of 230, are now made to wash cloths of their physical education teacher Chandrashekhar during Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are forced to go to the house of the teacher to wash his clothes. If we say no, we will be deprived of textbooks,” said a student.

Headmistress Monamma claimed to be unaware about the incidents. Yet, the school boys were found in the village carrying washed clothes to the house of teacher Chandrashekhar last Sunday. Some villagers recorded students’ washing the clothes and the video went viral.

In another incident, students of Government Higher Primary School at Vanagera village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district were allegedly forced to construct school compound.

