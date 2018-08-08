Senior BJP leaders to hit the road from tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shedding the disappointment following his failure to win the floor test, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa is now back in business. Ahead of the big 2019 political battle, he is set to hit the road from August 9.

The entire top brass of the state BJP is joining Yeddyurappa in reaching out to every corner of the state to galvanise the party cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Yeddyurappa, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and senior leader KS Eshwarappa will lead three teams of state leaders on the state tour, which begins on August 9.

Yeddyurappa is set to start his tour from Bidar. He will then traverse through Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Urban District, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Belagavi, Chikkodi and Vijayapura districts. His team includes senior leaders Govind Karjol, Shobha Karandlaje and MLC N Ravikumar.

The week-long tour will culminate on August 16 at Vijayapura. Shettar’s team which comprises R Ashoka and Aravind Limbavali will cover Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagaram.

The team led by KS Eshwarappa has CT Ravi, Lakshman Savadi and A Narayaswamy. It will reach out to party rank and file in Mandya, Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Hasssan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

Releasing the tour schedule here on Tuesday, BJP MLC and state general secretary N Ravikumar said, the leaders will cover two districts per day and hold meetings with BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the district and also interact with party cadres.

The emphasis would be on speeding up the process of setting up booth committees, review working of “Panna Pramukhs” and Shakti Kendra heads to intensify voter contact campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

BJP state president meets Modi, Shah



BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. “We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and preparations for Lok Sabha polls,” Yeddyurappa said after the meeting.