Home States Karnataka

Toilets remain a distant dream at Koravi village in Hodebiranahalli gram panchayat

Koravi village in Hodebiranahalli gram panchayat, which flaunts the open defecation-free tag, has only 26 toilets for 350 houses.

Published: 08th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Women of Koravi village of Chincholi taluk still defecate in the open | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Koravi village in Hodebiranahalli gram panchayat, which flaunts the open defecation-free tag, has only 26 toilets for 350 houses. A recent visit by TNIE reporter to the village revealed that several residents still defecate in the open.  A resident of Koravi village, Nagamma says there is no other way for villagers, except defecating in the open.  

“Nav Badvarri Yappa, Sandas Kattaslikki Namballi Rokka Elladari (We are poor and we do not have money to construct toilets,” says Nilamma.

Another woman Narasamma says many people of the village are educated and are having knowledge about negative health impacts of open defecation.

“But we are helpless, officials are turning a blind eye to our requests for providing financial assistance to construct toilets. The panchayat has not constructed community toilets too,” she alleges.

CPM district secretary Sharanabasappa Mamashetty, who hails from Koravi, says in the records the entire Hodebiranahalli GP, including Koravi village, has been shown as open defecation-free, but there are hardly 26 houses which have toilets here.

“Some houses have constructed toilets on their own without taking financial assistance from the government. There are over 350 houses in Koravi village,” Sharanabasappa adds.

GP member Neelamma said though she is trying to get grants for Koravi village for the construction of toilets, officials were not responding to it. “Many people of the village have submitted applications for financial assistance for the construction of toilets. But as the entire GP was declared open defecation-free, GP officials cannot  release financial assistance for the construction of toilets,” he added.

We are helpless: Executive officer

Executive officer of Chincholi taluk M D Moinoddin who spoke to TNIE, said in the state, toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was taken up based on the basement survey conducted in 2012-13.

“We cannot comment on how the basement survey was done in 2012-13. As per the basement survey, we have constructed toilets in the houses where it was shown that there was no toilet. The population of the villages has grown and number of houses has also increased,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koravi village Hodebiranahalli gram panchayat open defecation Toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema