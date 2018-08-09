Home States Karnataka

Belagavi hotelier picked up for questioning by SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bharat Kurne, a resident of Sambhaji Galli in Belagavi, runs a hotel and was picked up as he was allegedly in contact with Amol Kale, the suspected mastermind behind the killing.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh picked up a man from Belagavi on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the case.
It is learnt that Bharat was on the radar as he was in contact with Kale and even Parashuram Waghmare, the suspected shooter, had revealed his name during interrogation. “So far, there is no evidence against Bharat to establish his involvement in the murder. But he was picked up from Belagavi on Wednesday after his links with Kale and Waghmare were revealed during the course of the probe. He is being brought to the SIT office located on the premises of the CID office in Bengaluru,” an official said.

The SIT is also probing whether Bharat had given shelter to Waghmare during his firearms training in the Khanapur forest.

Earlier, the SIT team had visited several spots in Khanapur forest along with Waghmare to check the places where the latter was trained. Detailed information was given by Waghmare about the training sessions he underwent to the SIT during interrogation.

It is also being investigated whether Bharat had given shelter to any of the accused involved in the murder.  So far, the SIT has arrested 11 persons among the 12 named accused in the case. Among the accused persons, Nihal alias Dada of Maharashtra, is still at large.

