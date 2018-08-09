Home States Karnataka

Madikeri inundated after heavy rain; residents stranded

The landslide situation on Mangaluru-Madikeri highway has worsened, following continuous rains.

A private bus submerged in rainwater in Madikeri | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Madikeri hobli recorded 106.60 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, turning residential areas into mini lakes. Residents were stranded, unable to commute the flooded roads. The landslide situation on Mangaluru-Madikeri highway has worsened, following continuous rains.

The traffic police, who have been herded at the spot for the safety of commuters, opined that the situation might turn dangerous if district administration does not take immediate action blocking commute to heavy vehicles on this damaged stretch.

However, Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I said: “The RTO officials and Revenue department officials are inspecting the situation. Based on their report, I will take the necessary action. As Shiradi Ghat is open for vehicles now, controlling the commute of heavy vehicles on this stretch is a possibility.”
Napoklu-Bhagamandala road is flooded, slowing traffic in the area. The road might be closed for commuters if rains continue to lash.  

Overall, Kodagu district has recorded 65.91 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours (from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am). The district has witnessed 2713.87 mm rainfall so far this year, 1374.01 mm more from last year.

Taluk-wise, Madikeri has recorded 3817.48 mm (1918.48 mm more from last year), Virajpet and Somwarpet has recorded 2174.01 mm and 2150.13 mm respectively this year. Water level at Harangi Reservoir has reached 2857.89 feet out of 2859 feet. The inflow to the dam is 6,868 cusecs and outflow is 6,086 cusecs. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya PI declared holidays to schools and colleges across the district following heavy rain.

