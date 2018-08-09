Patson Rodrigues’s body brought to his hometown, funeral today

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The body of Patson Rodrigues, who was abducted and shot dead in Afghanistan, was brought to his native village at Kadawad near Karwar on Wednesday evening. Family sources said the funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Patson Rodrigues, 39, was working as a chef from last 10 years with a French catering company Sodexo at Kabul. On August 2, along with his two other colleagues, he was abducted by Afghanistan fundamentalists and was shot dead in Kabul.

It took seven days to bring back his mortal remains after he was shot dead in Afghanistan. But the district administration has not received any intimation about the incident.

According to Rodrigues family members, the body was brought to New Delhi from Kabul on Tuesday and, on Wednesday the body was brought to Goa from New Delhi by flight. From Goa, the body was brought in an ambulance.

The funeral of Patson will be held at Sunkeri Church on Thursday afternoon at 3 pm. Relatives, friends and well-wishers from other cities have arrived at Karwar and some of them will come on Thursday to take part in the funeral, said sources.