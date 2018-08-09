Home States Karnataka

Patson Rodrigues’s body brought to his hometown, funeral today

It took seven days to bring back his mortal remains after he was shot dead in Afghanistan. But the district administration has not received any intimation about the incident.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The body of Patson Rodrigues, who was abducted and shot dead in Afghanistan, was brought to his native village at Kadawad near Karwar on Wednesday evening. Family sources said the funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Patson Rodrigues, 39, was working as a chef from last 10 years with a French catering company Sodexo at Kabul. On August 2, along with his two other colleagues, he was abducted by Afghanistan fundamentalists and was shot dead in Kabul.

It took seven days to bring back his mortal remains after he was shot dead in Afghanistan. But the district administration has not received any intimation about the incident.

According to Rodrigues family members, the body was brought to New Delhi from Kabul on Tuesday and, on Wednesday the body was brought to Goa from New Delhi by flight. From Goa, the body was brought in an ambulance.

The funeral of Patson will be held at Sunkeri Church on Thursday afternoon at 3 pm. Relatives, friends and well-wishers from other cities have arrived at Karwar and some of them will come on Thursday to take part in the funeral, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects