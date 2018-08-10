Home States Karnataka

Floods bring traffic to halt on Mysuru-Ooty-Calicut road; 80,000 cusecs released from Kabini, 3 ft water on NH766

The vehicular traffic on Mysuru-Ooty road has been diverted as the National Highway near Malanamulle near Nanjangud has submerged following discharge of 80000 cusecs of water.

floods_1008chn_35

Kabini river overflowing over Umarghalli bridge that connects HD Kote with Nanjangud following the release of 80,000 Cusecs water from Kabini reservoir on Friday.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

The authorities are fearing that water discharge may increase any moment following heavy downpour in Wayanad region and have diverted traffic via Kadakola to Nanjangud.

This has hit tourists and public transport between Mysuru and Ooty, also those travelling to Wayanad, Calicut and other places.

Many localities including those staying in houses in low lying Halladakere, Thopenakere, Sarawathi colony, Vokkalagere, Shanakarapura are battling inundation and people are being shifted to safer places. The Kapila river is flowing above the danger mark and has submerged the bridge connecting Mysuru and Suttur damaging standing crops in hundreds of acres. The spate in Kapila has also hit the paddy cultivation as it has washed out preparations made in the lands falling on the banks of Kapila.

The discharge from Kabini is highest in the past 15 years and the reservoirs sluices are designed to release maximum of 1.90 lakh cusecs of water. Additional Deputy Commissioner T Yogesh said that 13 houses are partially inundated and water has gushed into houses in D B Kuppe in Heggadevana Kote.

JSS Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshiekndra Swamiji has appealed to people to move to safer places as the discharge has been increased in Kapila. He said the officers should also educate the people on the flood situation and farmers should be conscious while working in fields near to the river.ends

 

 

Kabini flood Mysuru-Ooty road NH766

