Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC clears decks for local body polls at Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru

While dismissing these petitions, the court said that the elections to the local bodies are imminent to be conducted on or before September 5, 2018

Published: 10th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday cleared the decks for holding elections to the Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru City Corporations by dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and reservation seats of wards notified by the government to the said local bodies.  

In the batch of petitions from Mysuru, the residents had sought directions to the state to carry out delimitation of 65 wards in Mysuru City Corporation based on 2011 population and to increase the number of wards by including Preethi and Sai Layouts. 

Petitioners from Tumakuru had also challenged the delimitation of wards. The court said that after completion of five years, fresh bodies or representatives have to be constituted by holding elections on or before September 5, 2018. In the present case, therefore it cannot direct the respondent authorities to flout the mandate of the Constitution by quashing impugned notification issued for delimitation of wards.
In another batch, the petitioners challenged the notification dated July 19, 2018 issued by the state government relating to the reservation of seats in respect of Mysuru and Shivamogga Municipal Corporation wards.

While dismissing these petitions, the court said that the elections to the local bodies are imminent to be conducted on or before September 5, 2018, as mandated under Article 243 ‘U’ of the Constitution. It is not possible for this court to interfere with the election process, the court said.

‘Successive govts failed to frame reservation rules’

“This court ardently hopes and trusts that the state government will take necessary steps to frame appropriate rules for reservation of seats in respect of election to local bodies/municipalities/corporations, etc. at the earliest in the interest of general public at large”. The court made this observation while pointing out that all successive governments had failed to frame the reservation rules even after the implementation of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1976.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High court City Corporation elections delimitation of wards Karnataka local body elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi