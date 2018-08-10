Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga city corporation​ polls on August 31

Home States Karnataka

The election panel has already announced the poll schedule for 105 ULBs, where polling will be held on August 29.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election to Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru city corporations will be held on August 31 and the results will be announced on September 3. The state election commission announced the schedule on Thursday after the high court disposed of petitions related to reservation and delimitation of wards in these civic bodies.

The election panel has already announced the poll schedule for 105 ULBs, where polling will be held on August 29. Counting of votes would take place on September 1. The total number of ULBs which would go to polls in the first phase on August 29 and August 31 has now touched 108. Polling for the remaining 104 ULBs is likely to be held in November after the end of their term.

Election schedule

Date of notification 13-8-2018
Late date for filing nominations 20-8-2018
Scrutiny of nominations 21-8-2018
Last date for withdrawal of nomination 23-8-2018
Polling, if necessary 31-8-2018
Counting of votes 3-9-2018

