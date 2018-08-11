British envoy, wife take train ride to Hampi

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Unlike our netas and bureaucrats, Sir Dominic Asquith and his wife Lady Asquith boarded a train from Bengaluru to travel to Hospet. They were on a private visit to the World Heritage site. Sounds uninteresting?

Asquith is not an ordinary foreigner. He is none other than the British High Commisioner to India in New Delhi. The couple is on a two-day private visit to Hampi.

The duo arrived at Hospet by Hampi Express, travelling overnight. They began their visit with a special prayer to Lord Virupaksha. The British couple, who travelled as common tourists, was given a warm reception by the temple authorities. The temple elephant led the welcome team by garlanding the couple, followed by a special puja to Lord Virupaksha.

The temple sources said the couple was taken around the temple as well as to some of the important places in Hampi. The duo appreciated the monuments.

They were shown the Shiva temple, elephant stable, Lotus Mahal, Queens bath and other monuments. Speaking to reporters here, he said everyone once in their lifetime should visit Hampi.

Arun Rangarajan, SP of Ballari, told Express that the diplomat and his wife are being given a ‘Z’ plus security. The couple will be residing at a private resort and will stay in Hampi until August 12. They will leave for Bengaluru by flight from Vidyanagar airport.

The Revenue dept has chalked out a protocol for them. The resort they are residing has been provided with security.