Child victims rehabilitation: Panel prepares standard operating procedure

Harsha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A low conviction rate in cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the not-so-successful rehabilitation of child victims has resulted in the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child rights (KSCPCR) coming out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for post-rescue treatment of POCSO victims.

“The SOP, outlining the role of each department concerned in successful rehabilitation of POCSO victims, has been drafted by a team of experts led by High Court retired Judge Justice A B Chandrashekar,’’ KSCPCR in-charge chairperson Y Mariswamy informed The New Indian Express.

The SOP has been drafted in consultation with experts from different departments and recommendations from students of a law college who have conducted an in-depth study into low conviction rate in POCSO cases have also been incorporated.

Mariswamy said once the draft is fine-tuned, an awareness drive will be launched to sensitise departments concerned about their respective roles.

If the ‘SOP on post- rescue and rehabilitation’ is implemented by departments, child victims will be able to stand on their feet independently, he added. “The government should also initiate criminal action against departments which do not implement the SOP,’’ he further said.