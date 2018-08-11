Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Court reserves order on accused’s remand

Bharat Kurne, 12th man to be arrested, was picked up by a SIT team from Belagavi on Wednesday

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 3rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has reserved its order regarding the remand of Bharat Kurne, an accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, to police custody till Monday.

Bharat Kurne alias Tamatar (37), a resident of Sambhaji Galli in Belagavi, who ran a dhaba and sold vegetables, is the 12th man to be arrested in the case. He was picked up by a SIT team from Belagavi on Wednesday and was formally arrested on Thursday.

