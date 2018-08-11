Gauri Lankesh murder case: Court reserves order on accused’s remand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 3rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has reserved its order regarding the remand of Bharat Kurne, an accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, to police custody till Monday.

Bharat Kurne alias Tamatar (37), a resident of Sambhaji Galli in Belagavi, who ran a dhaba and sold vegetables, is the 12th man to be arrested in the case. He was picked up by a SIT team from Belagavi on Wednesday and was formally arrested on Thursday.