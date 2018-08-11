Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to finally visit Almatti dam and offer bagina

The officials from the Chief Minister’s office has released a tentative tour list of the CM. He will offer bhagina to the Almatti Dam on August 12.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:16 AM

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Uttar Karnataka Horatta Samiti agitators accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of adopting a step-motherly treatment towards North Karnataka region as he offered bagina only to Krishna Raja Sagara Water Reservoir, sidelining the Water Reservoirs of North Karnataka.

The Lal Bahadur Shashtri Water Reservoir has filled to the brim on July 17, and on the same day, it opened all the crest gates with an outflow of 1.45 lakh cusecs. Next day, the Narayanapura Dam also filled to its brim.

Earlier this month the agitation for the demand of a separate statehood for North Karnataka got intensified. The agitators targeted CM Kumaraswamy for ill-treating this region. They accused saying, he is the CM of South Karnataka and not for ‘Akanda Karnataka’. Then they blamed him for not offering bagina to the Almatti Dam after it completely got filled. “Next day, he rushed to the KRS dam of Mandya to offer prayers after the reservoir was filled,” agitators said.

The officials from the Chief Minister’s office has released a tentative tour list of the CM. He will offer bagina to the Almatti Dam on August 12.

Speaking to TNIE, Aravind Kulkarni, secretary of State Farmers Association told, “Krishna river will provide life to more farmers compared to the Cauvery river. The CM should give more importance to this reservoir instead of the KRS dam. We will soon teach him a lesson if he doesn’t changes his behaviour.”

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the members of Uttara Karnataka Horatta Samiti (UKHS) are preparing to welcome Kumaraswamy with a black flag, which is a symbol of the opposition and will also stage a protest at Almatti on August 12. The members said that their demand for a separate statehood of North Karnataka is still on.

