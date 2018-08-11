Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government's free laptop scheme for UG students on hold

While K280cr is required to implement scheme, Collegiate Education dept has only K90 crore

Published: 11th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Laptop

The free laptop scheme was to come into effect from the 2017-18 academic year, has been put on hold due to paucity of funds (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A free laptop scheme for all undergraduate students studying in government and aided colleges, announced by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and which was to come into effect from the 2017-18 academic year, has been put on hold due to paucity of funds. Earlier, only Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were eligible under the scheme. This was later extended to all students.

Department of Collegiate Education Commissioner Dr Manjula N said, “The free laptop distribution scheme is on hold for the current academic year as no funds were allocated. We have just about `90 crore, but we need over `280 crore for the scheme.”

The promised laptops were not distributed to students in the 2017-18 academic year too. Though necessary funds were available that year, no bidder responded to the tender called by the collegiate education department. Even after extending the last date to apply for the tender, no company has came forward.

“As there was no response, we had closed the tender for that academic year,” Manjula explained.
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said a request has been made to state government seeking funds to implement the scheme for the current academic year. “We have requested the government for funds and are awaiting a reply to call for tenders for supply of laptops,” he added.

Tangled Tale

  • 1.5 lakh students estimated to be covered under the scheme
  • Scheme ran into a controversy as the former commissioner for collegiate education raised objections over then minister’s decision to give piecemeal tenders
  • Issue even reached the then Chief Secretary
  • A House committee was formed to look into the matter
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
free laptop scheme Karnataka free laptop scheme Karnataka government Siddaramaiah government Laptop for students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala