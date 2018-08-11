Primary school kids forced to wash toilets, bikes in Gokak; teachers face enquiry

Jafar Shabashkhan By

Express News Service

GOKAK: Instead of encouraging students to pursue learning with a passion, teachers from a government primary school at Badigwad, Gokak taluk, are allegedly making them clean toilets and wash bikes. Videos showing the children doing these tasks have gone viral on social media, and following public outrage, officials from the Education Department rushed to the school to take stock of the situation.

A report has been sent to the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) in Chikkodi, who says that action will be taken against those found guilty. According to sources, headteacher of the school, Jaipal Bajantri, has been pulled up for this incident. The school, with 280 students, has classes from first to seventh standard and is known as one of the best in the rural Gokak region.

After the video clips were widely circulated, several netizens expressed shock and anger at the school management’s actions and demanded that the government initiate action against them immediately. Furious parents too questioned the school authorities.

Mudalgi BEO Gangadhar said that a report on why the teachers had forced students to wash bikes and toilets was sent to DDPI on Friday, and that action will be taken against those responsible.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DDPI Gajanand Manikeri said, “I have received the complaint from Gokak and have asked the block level officer to inquire into the matter and submit a report by Monday. The guilty will face action. I will send notices to all government schools in Chikodi region to avoid such practices in schools.”