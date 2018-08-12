Home States Karnataka

Karnataka most sought-after destination for foreign students: Survey

The total number of foreign students studying in various courses in the country is 46,144 of which 12,041 are in Karnataka

Published: 12th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the third year in a row, Karnataka has topped the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) list with the most number of foreign students pursuing higher education in the state.
According to the AISHE survey released by the Union HRD Ministry for the academic year 2017-18 recently, higher  education institutions in Karnataka accommodate the highest number of  foreign students in the country.

The total number of foreign students studying in various courses in the country is 46,144 of which 12,041 are in Karnataka followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,465), Maharashtra (4,306), Punjab (3,775), and Tamil Nadu (3,532).

However, when compared to the last two academic years, the number has decreased. In 2016-17, the number was 13,050 and in 2015-16 it was 12,348.

The maximum number of foreign students in India are from Nepal — 24.9% share in total number of foreign students.  Nepal was followed by Afghanistan (9.5%), Sudan (4.8%), Bhutan (4.3%), and  Nigeria (4.05%).

According to the survey, students from 166 countries chose India.  

Meanwhile, experts from the field feel that the main reason for foreign students selecting Karnataka for higher education is easy access to institutions, no racism and quality institutions and courses.  “Even the fee structure at institutions in Karnataka for various courses is affordable compared to other states.

As it is an industrial hub, students can get internships and part-time jobs easily ... most importantly, Karnataka is student-friendly,” said a senior official of Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

15 programmes with more than 1K foreign students

There are 15 programmes which have more than 1,000 foreign students and accounts for more than  78.5%  of  the  foreign  Students.   B.Tech tops the chart with 7,610 students, followed  by BBA (3,589), BA (2,659), B.Sc (3,002), B.Com (1,992), B.Pharma (2,629),  BCA (2,667 ), BE (2,490), MBBS (1,719), B.Sc-nursing (1,414), Ph.D (1,493), and MBA (1,330). At the PG-level, 1,294 students are enrolled for  MA and M.Sc has reported enrolment of  1,263 students, BDS (957).  Diploma has 1,083 foreign students and BBM 503 students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AISHE HRD Ministry foreign students Karnataka education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual