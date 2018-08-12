Karnataka most sought-after destination for foreign students: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the third year in a row, Karnataka has topped the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) list with the most number of foreign students pursuing higher education in the state.

According to the AISHE survey released by the Union HRD Ministry for the academic year 2017-18 recently, higher education institutions in Karnataka accommodate the highest number of foreign students in the country.

The total number of foreign students studying in various courses in the country is 46,144 of which 12,041 are in Karnataka followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,465), Maharashtra (4,306), Punjab (3,775), and Tamil Nadu (3,532).

However, when compared to the last two academic years, the number has decreased. In 2016-17, the number was 13,050 and in 2015-16 it was 12,348.

The maximum number of foreign students in India are from Nepal — 24.9% share in total number of foreign students. Nepal was followed by Afghanistan (9.5%), Sudan (4.8%), Bhutan (4.3%), and Nigeria (4.05%).

According to the survey, students from 166 countries chose India.

Meanwhile, experts from the field feel that the main reason for foreign students selecting Karnataka for higher education is easy access to institutions, no racism and quality institutions and courses. “Even the fee structure at institutions in Karnataka for various courses is affordable compared to other states.

As it is an industrial hub, students can get internships and part-time jobs easily ... most importantly, Karnataka is student-friendly,” said a senior official of Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

15 programmes with more than 1K foreign students

There are 15 programmes which have more than 1,000 foreign students and accounts for more than 78.5% of the foreign Students. B.Tech tops the chart with 7,610 students, followed by BBA (3,589), BA (2,659), B.Sc (3,002), B.Com (1,992), B.Pharma (2,629), BCA (2,667 ), BE (2,490), MBBS (1,719), B.Sc-nursing (1,414), Ph.D (1,493), and MBA (1,330). At the PG-level, 1,294 students are enrolled for MA and M.Sc has reported enrolment of 1,263 students, BDS (957). Diploma has 1,083 foreign students and BBM 503 students.