Dinesh Gundu Rao gaffe: Wishes ‘Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’ happy birthday

Even before the post could be edited, the original gaffe had been liked by 61 people and screenshots of the same were shared multiple times.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rao, while wishing Siddaramaiah for his 71st birthday on his Facebook page committed the gaffe which was corrected shortly. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an embarrassing gaffe, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao called former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the leader of opposition in the legislature. Rao, while wishing Siddaramaiah for his 71st birthday on his Facebook page committed the gaffe which was corrected shortly, thereafter but the damage had already been done. After several comments mocking the post, an edit was made.

“Warm birthday greetings to former Chief Minister and current leader of opposition party in the legislature Shri Siddaramiah- the man who walked the talk and a friend of the poor,” read a post in Kannada on Gundu Rao’s verified official Facebook page. The post came at a time when Siddaramaiah’s letters to Chief minister over varied issues are being inferred as him taking on the role of an opposition leader for the coalition government.

Realising the error, the post was again edited. “Birthday wishes to former Chief minister Siddaramaiah, the man who walked the talk,” said an edited version of the post. Even before the post could be edited, the original gaffe had been liked by 61 people and screenshots of the same were shared multiple times.

