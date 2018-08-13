Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government committed to protect interest of farmers: CM HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking to the reporters after offering special pooja at Eshwar temple he said that the State government also will take steps to waive off farm loan borrowed from commercial banks in future.

Published: 13th August 2018 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File | EPS)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HARADANAHALLI (KARNATAKA): The state government was committed to protect the interest of farmers, said CM HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters after offering special pooja at Eshwar temple he said that the State government also will take steps to waive off farm loan borrowed from commercial banks in future.

He said that he was studying pros and cons of the financial situation and come up with a final decision after discussing with the bankers who have agreed in principle in this regard.

Hinting at bringing new schemes and programmes aiming at farming community HDK said that he decided to spend a whole day with farmers once in a month to build the confidence among farmers.

Ajim foundation headed by Ajim Prem Ji has agreed to introduce Zero budget natural farming method in Karnataka on the lines of Andra Pradesh where Six lakh farmers adopted zero budget natural farming.

Kumaraswamy said that the financial growth rate of the state has increased to 32.7 per cent when compared to previous statistics. He has plugged alleged swindling funds in various departments.

The tax collection from Excise and the commercial department also increased compared to last year he added.

Giving contradictory statement that he is not interested in national politics, HDK said that he prefers to serve the people in Karnataka.

Earlier JDs supremo HD Devegowda said that HDK enters the national politics after completion of the full term of five years of coalition government.

District in-charge minister HD Revanna, Lingesh and Balakrishna MLAs were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener