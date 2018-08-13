Karnataka government committed to protect interest of farmers: CM HD Kumaraswamy

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HARADANAHALLI (KARNATAKA): The state government was committed to protect the interest of farmers, said CM HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters after offering special pooja at Eshwar temple he said that the State government also will take steps to waive off farm loan borrowed from commercial banks in future.

He said that he was studying pros and cons of the financial situation and come up with a final decision after discussing with the bankers who have agreed in principle in this regard.

Hinting at bringing new schemes and programmes aiming at farming community HDK said that he decided to spend a whole day with farmers once in a month to build the confidence among farmers.

Ajim foundation headed by Ajim Prem Ji has agreed to introduce Zero budget natural farming method in Karnataka on the lines of Andra Pradesh where Six lakh farmers adopted zero budget natural farming.

Kumaraswamy said that the financial growth rate of the state has increased to 32.7 per cent when compared to previous statistics. He has plugged alleged swindling funds in various departments.

The tax collection from Excise and the commercial department also increased compared to last year he added.

Giving contradictory statement that he is not interested in national politics, HDK said that he prefers to serve the people in Karnataka.

Earlier JDs supremo HD Devegowda said that HDK enters the national politics after completion of the full term of five years of coalition government.

District in-charge minister HD Revanna, Lingesh and Balakrishna MLAs were present.