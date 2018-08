Family of 4 found critical on Mysore-Bengaluru road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of four was found in a critical stage inside a Maruti van parked beside Ragimuddanahalli Gate at Srirangapatna on Mysuru-Bengaluru road on Monday. They are suspected to have entered into a suicide pact and consumed poison.

They have been identified as Marigowda (48), wife Rajani (44), their children Chandru (13) and Chetan (10) from Doddabyadarahalli in Pandavapura taluk in the district. Arrangements were made to shift them to K R Hospital in Mysuru. Their condition continues to be critical.