Heavy rainfall damage houses in Udupi

Heavy rain and high swell waves pounded Karkikali on Sunday night and Monday.

Published: 14th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

One of the houses which was partially damaged in Hejamadi Kodi following heavy rains in Udupi on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi district reported heavy rainfall throughout Monday and it intensified in the evening. Incessant rains was witnessed in Udupi and places like Shirva, Padubidri, Brahmavara in the afternoon. Incessant rain was later accompanied by gusty winds in the evening. Heavy rains occurred in Kervashe and Bajagoli in Karkala taluk.

According to district authorities, widespread damages have occurred in the district. The gusty wind blew away the roof of Government Lower Primary School, Kaluhithlu in Shiroor near Byndoor. The kitchen room in the school was partially damaged in this incident. The loss occurred is estimated at Rs 25,000. School Development Management Committee members visited the school and took stock of the situation.

The coastline near Yaksheshwari Temple in Karkikali in Uppunda in Kundapur taluk witnessed sea erosion, forcing the fishermen to move their boats to safer locations. Heavy rain and high swell waves pounded Karkikali on Sunday night and Monday. Fishermen in the area moved their boats to safer areas as it would have caused severe damages to their boats hah been anchored in the shore.

A house of Sarojini in Uliyaragoili near Kaup was damaged after the gusty wind blew away the roof of her house on Sunday night causing her the loss which has been estimated at Rs 3,000. Another house that belonged to Meenakshi Karkera in Uliyaragoli village was damaged to the tune of Rs 3,000 as per an estimation. As house of Sudhakar Devadiga was partially damaged in Hejamadi Kodi and the loss has been estimated at Rs 80,000.

