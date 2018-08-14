Karnataka Administrative Service officer runs amok, thrashed after ramming car into youth

Subhash Chandra N S By

BALLARI: A senior Karnataka Administrative Service officer was badly beaten up by a mob on Monday after he rammed his vehicle into a youngster. The victim was part of an agitation demanding water for crops in Haraginadoni village. Shockingly, the officer had earlier in the day allegedly caused two other accidents that had left four people injured, according to police.

Near Ballari ZP office, M A Zubair, a district treasury officer, rammed his car into the youngster who was boarding a tractor to return to his village. The Cowl Bazaar Police who were at the scene confirmed that the car driver was Zubair, who had been suspended a few months ago.

The accident infuriated the mob, which started shouting abuses at Zubair, pulled him out of his vehicle and gave him a bashing. A few people, who saw Zubair being targeted by the mob, rushed to his aid, but the angry mob beat them up too and made them flee.

The mob then took a stone and hit him on his head. However, the Cowl Bazaar Police came to his rescue and saved him from being lynched. Zubair’s Ritz car was damaged. “He was bleeding badly and was admitted to a private hospital. He is now out of danger,” the police said. The police said that neither the officer nor the villagers had come to complain against anybody. The traffic police seized the vehicle, but a complaint was not registered. When contacted, Traffic Inspector Shivaprasad said that the victim is in the hospital and that no one has come to file a complaint.

According to a police source, Zubair had caused more accidents during the day. “He was not over speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol, but there were more than three accidents within a radius of 3km in the city,” said the source. Zubair’s car had hit two bikes before hitting the youngster, causing four riders minor injuries, but they have not registered any complaint.

Six persons were injured in the series of accidents, one of who is in a serious condition, said Ballari Deputy Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar. “Zubair was our treasury officer, he is also one of the injured. I have directed the police to register a complaint and investigate into the matter,” he told TNIE, adding that he had been busy in Sandur and came to know of the incident only later in the day. Six months ago, Zubair, a native of Kalaburagi, had been suspended following allegations of misappropriation of

funds allocated to the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.