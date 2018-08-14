Karnataka: Online post on ‘KSE sex scandal’ sparks stir

Home States Karnataka

After the post went viral, senior BJP leaders made desperate attempts to locate Bhavani Mohre as his phone was switched off.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A social media post by state vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Bhavani Rao Mohre has caused a stir among district BJP leaders here, for it read: “Expect expose of sex scandal of BJP MLA and senior leader KSE in front of his house.”  

The post came up one day before the announcement of BJP’s candidates for the local body elections. With this, the state BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Mohre has made a serious allegation against the former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa.

According to sources, Mohre and Eshwarappa got into a serious argument over the picking of a candidate for Ward 18 in the upcoming polls, for which Mohre is an aspirant. After the tiff, Mohre is reported to have posted the message saying that he would soon expose a “sex scandal” involving Eshwarappa “in front of his house”.

After the post went viral, senior BJP leaders made desperate attempts to locate Bhavani Mohre as his phone was switched off. They had to personally approach Mohre and discuss with him the controversial post, which was later deleted.

We have to verify it: BJP district unit
In his reaction to the issue, district BJP president and MLC S Rudregowda said, “Posting that on social media was a big mistake. We have to verify if it was indeed posted by him or someone else.” Rudregowda went on to add that there was no need to take immediate action over the issue.  

