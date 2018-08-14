Home States Karnataka

Landslides: Vehicular and train traffic between Mangaluru and Bengaluru comes to halt

Both train and vehicular traffic between Bengaluru and Mangaluru came to a halt following landslides on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: For the first time, both train and vehicular traffic between Bengaluru and Mangaluru came to a halt following landslides on Tuesday.

The passengers of KSRTC buses and trains had to face several hardships to reach their destinations. The vehicular Traffic has been diverted via Bisale-Subramnya and Charmadi Ghat. 

Landslide occorred near Maranahalli on NH 75 and Edakumari and Shiravagilu railway  Junctions.

Sources said that  people were put to hardship due to heavy  traffic jam in Charmadi Ghat, the only stretch remaining to reach Udupi, Mangaluru and parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Reports reaching here said that NH 75 was blocked in three different places following landslides. Heavy earth moving machinery was pressed in to service to clear the debris.

The people in Malnad region were put to hardship due to continuous rainfall since fortnights. The road connecting Arkalgud-Bisale Ghat, Ballupet-Arkalgud and Ucchangi-Sakleshpur was also blocked due to landslide.

The PWD and Railway operation team are making efforts to clear the debris using earth moving machines. Senior officials of respective department have rushed to the spot and are supervising the operations.

Western ghats witnessed highest ever rainfall since two decades. The taluk authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud due to continuous heavy rains. Traffic on NH 75 may resume by evening.

