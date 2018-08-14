Home States Karnataka

No plastic flags should be used during Independence Day celebration, tells Karnataka High Court

Published: 14th August 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

The court also asked the city police to record videos of all the roads tomorrow to make sure there is no use on plastic flags. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the Bengaluru's glory should be restored, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the city police chief and BBMP to ensure no plastic flags be used to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas orally asked the Advocate General Uday Holla to instruct the city police commissioner to monitor CCTVs installed across the city to keep a tab on use of plastic flags and flexes to mark the Independence Day.

The court also asked the city police to record videos of all the roads tomorrow to make sure there is no use on plastic flags. On the other hand, BBMP was asked to ensure no single piece of plastic materials seized be on street.

The court was monitoring the unauthorised flex/banners/buntings., in city. Based on the court directions, the BBMP has removed all those across city.

