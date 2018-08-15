After syndicates, Karnataka government shifting univarsity registrars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Higher Education Department is making major changes in university administration. A few days after the withdrawal of government nominees from university syndicates, it is now changing registrars of state-run universities.

In the first phase, registrars (administration) and registrar (evaluation) of Gulbarga University, Tumkur University, Janapada University, Kuvempu University, Shimogga, and Davanagere University have been changed and a few more are on the list. According to department officials, registrars of all state-run universities will change. Some transfers have been effected following allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said there is no political pressure or agenda in these transfers.