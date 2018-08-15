Home States Karnataka

Farmers stage silent protest against Karnataka CM on loan waiver

The agitators led by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) general secretary Badagalapura Nagendra staged a protest by covering their mouths with a piece of black cloth.

Published: 15th August 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: While the whole of city celebrated 72nd independence day in myriad ways, farmers took to silent demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Square in protest against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for failing to keep his promise on total farm loan waiver.

The agitators led by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) general secretary Badagalapura Nagendra staged a protest by covering their mouths with a piece of black cloth.

According to the memorandum, the farmers have demanded te chief minister to keep up the announcements made in the election manifesto and waive off all types of farm loans, followed by waiver of loan advanced on farm equipment, followed by loans taken on buying livestock like sheep, cattle, poultry farming and bullock carts and those advanced to women self-help groups to name a few.

They have also warned of staging protest outside the house and offices of all 37 MLAs of Janata Dal (Secular) party in the month of September, besides in front of the house of all MLAs and MPs elected from the state, during October.

In addition to this protest will be staged all those programmes attended by the Chief Minister.

The government should also withdraw all the cases booked against activists and revocation of plans if any to relax the ceiling on income to buy farmlands.

The recent incident of burning a copy of Constitution of India is nothing but anti-national, the farmers said in their memorandum.

