Karnataka consumer forum fines tailor Rs 12,000 over ill-fitting wedding suit

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: After shopping for all the essentials, Sunil of Kuvempunagar was eagerly waiting for the red-letter day. But, a tailor played the spoilsport by delivering a wrong-fitting suit. This put him in an awkward position and had to go for a reception with formals and readymade suits.

Enraged over the action of the tailor, Sunil approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) after his wedding on December 6, 2016, and dragged the tailor to face the law.

After two years of hearing in the DCDRF, Sunil is happy that he got justice as the forum imposed Rs 18,582 fine on the tailor.

It all started when Sunil approached the tailoring shop and paid money in advance for stitching his suit to perfection.

However, when the tailoring shop finally delivered the suit on November 29, the suit was ill-fitting for Sunil. He asked the tailor to alter the suit. But, even after four times of alteration, the tailor was not able to fix the size of the suit, he stated in the complaint.

According to the complaint filed by Sunil in the consumer forum, the tailor stopped taking his calls after multiple alterations.

With a few days left for his marriage, instead of stitching, that he prefers usually, Sunil had to rush to a textile shop and buy a readymade suit.

Irked by the tailor’s attitude, Sunil approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in February 2017 with a complaint against the tailor.

To the relief of Sunil, H M Shivakumara Swamy, president of DCDRF, ordered the tailor to pay the total cost of Rs 18,525, including the cost of the clothes with an interest at the rate of 18 per cent from the date of payment along with a compensation of Rs10,000 and Rs 2,000 towards legal expenses.