Veterinary doctors dispel myths on broiler chicken

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dispelling myths around chicken being injected with steroids and hormones to accelerate growth, the Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry has clarified that the industry does not use any such injections. Even the quantity of antibiotics used will be minimum as the food safety regulator will monitor this from January 1, 2019.

At a press conference, Professor G Devegowda, institution president and former HoD of Poultry Science, University of Agricultural Sciences, said, “Only five to ten per cent of poultry has antibiotics. That is permissible world over when there is the presence of any form of the disease.” “Consuming chicken does not lead to early menstruation.”