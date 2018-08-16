278 people to be awarded on Kempegowda Jayanti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the Naadaprabhu Kempegowda awards to 278 people for their contributions in various fields on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti here on Thursday.

The awardees belong to the fields of social work, media, theatre and sports among others. He will present the awards at 5pm at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s head office on Thursday. Among the 278 awardees in the state are agriculture expert and Padma Bhushan awardee Mahadevappa, Kannada actors Sudeep, Ramesh Arvind and Srujan Lokesh.

Awardees also include directors T N Seetharam, B Suresh and Kudlu Ramakrishna, and television anchor Anushree. The Jayanti celebration was earlier delayed due to the death of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister and veteran leader M Karunanidhi.