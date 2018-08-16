Home States Karnataka

Drinking water projects a priority: Hassan district minister HD Revanna

Efforts are on to provide Hemavathi water to Shantigrama and Halekote hoblies in Holenarasipur taluk.

District Minister H D Revanna takes guard of honour after hoisting National Tricolor at district stadium in Hassan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The state government is committed to complete all the ongoing drinking water projects including the much-awaited Yettinahole integrated drinking water project to provide water to parched taluks on war-footing, said District Minister H D Revanna.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at the district stadium here on wednesday, Revanna said priority will be given to drinking water projects. He said the new projects including super specialty hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore in Hassan, development of Channapattana tank, flower and music garden on the lines of KRS in front of Hemavathi and Yagachi reservoirs in the district. Steps will be taken to construct women’s first-grade college at Gandadakore on RC Road. Efforts are on to provide Hemavathi water to Shantigrama and Halekote hoblies in Holenarasipur taluk.

