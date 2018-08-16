Home States Karnataka

Engineering colleges in Karnataka put seats on ‘sale’ to meet deadline 

According to college managements, it was better to offer seats at lesser price than keeping them vacant.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a ‘sale’ of undergraduate engineering seats at some of the engineering colleges in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the deadline to complete the admission process for undergraduate engineering courses for the current academic year was set for August 15 by a Supreme Court order, some of the colleges in the state literally put their seats on sale where even seats under management quota were given at the government fees.

According to college managements, it was better to offer seats at lesser price than keeping them vacant. “As Wednesday was the last date for admissions to engineering courses, we decided to offer the vacant seats at the government fee. We had a list of students who had approached us for seats under management quota and did not get through in the beginning. We personally called them and offered the vacant seats at the CET fee,” said a management representative of a private engineering college in the city.

“If we keep those seats, they will go waste, so we gave them away to those in need. Of course, it is a financial burden for the institute. But keeping them vacant would be a bigger burden,” said the principal of an engineering college in city.

In cases where seats were not available in streams some candidates wanted to get into, they took admissions in whatever was available. When asked about it, a student who got such a seat said, “I can change the stream/ combination after one year at the university level. And in the first year, the syllabus is almost the same for all the streams. So, I decided to get into what is available. I will change the same by paying the prescribed fee in the second year.”

As per data available at Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), over 20,000 seats were left vacant under government quota at private colleges, some even in government colleges. This is around 1,000 seats more than they were in the previous year.

Meanwhile, representatives of medical colleges also feel that the same will be the situation for medical and dental seats. “The mop-up round for medical and dental is still pending and we have a feeling that seats under NRI quota are going to be vacant and colleges will have no choice but to offer them at the government fee structure,” said a member of Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KEA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States