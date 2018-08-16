Home States Karnataka

Entire Karnataka should be flex-free: CM H D Kumaraswamy

The CM paid tribute to major leaders of India’s freedom movement and said Independence was obtained on Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inspects the parade during the 72nd Independence Day function at the Maneskshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday Aug 15 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

To solve city’s traffic issues, the second phase of Namma Metro, construction of Peripheral Ring Road and expansion of suburban rail network will be fast-tracked, says Kumaraswamy in Independence Day speech; 1,000 plays to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

BENGALURU: Following a clearance drive for flexes and banners in Bengaluru upon the High Court’s directions, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said not just Bengaluru, but the entire state should be made free of flexes.

He was speaking at the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds here on Wednesday. The CM paid tribute to major leaders of India’s freedom movement and said Independence was obtained on Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence. “On the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the government will organise 1,000 plays on the theme Gandhi - 150,” he said.

He said people of Northern Karnataka had a greater participation in the freedom movement, and the unified ‘Kannadigas’ had silenced those voices which demanded a separate state for North Karnataka. Speaking of the farm loan waiver, he said, “Our government waived off `49,000 crore farmers’ loans through cooperative and commercial banks. A total of 20,38,000 farmers will benefit from this. However, this is not the end, but just an attempt to instil self-confidence among farmers,” he said.

Anti-clockwise from top: A helicopter showers petals (in circle); Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds; people wave the Tricolour at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday . (Photo|  Shriram B N, nagaraja gadekal/EPS)

Praising Karnataka’s contribution to the country’s development, he said the state ranked 8th in ease of doing business in 2017. He stressed that higher education should be job-oriented and added that the government will start universities which cater to this.

Kumaraswamy said to solve Bengaluru’s traffic issues, the second phase of Namma Metro, construction of Peripheral Ring Road and expansion of suburban rail network will be fast-tracked.The event involved the CM hoisting the tricolour, followed by a floral tribute, march past, cultural programmes, gymnastics, motorcycle stunts and a demonstration of ‘face yoga.’

Poor kids take part in celebrations

A non-governmental organisation working for less privileged children and youth, Bangalore Oniyavara Seva Coota (BOSCO), organised I-Day celebrations for nearly 600 children within its premises at Sumanahalli on Wednesday.   Delivering the keynote address, Father Mathew Thomas, Executive Director, BOSCO Bangalore, said, "Children not only have rights but also duties. Only when they carry out their duties responsibly, they can become champions and build the nation". An awareness campaign was held at several areas.

