Flash floods hit Kodagu district as Karnataka sounds alarm

BENGALURU: Flash floods across the Kodagu district on Thursday morning are likely to result in the loss of life and property as the state government reached out to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for emergency airlift equipment.

With landslides blocking roads in many places, reports of people being stranded in Makanthur and other places like Hattihole were shared by the Disaster Management cell of the government.

In the meantime, PWD Minister HD Revanna visited the area and started the process of evacuation, a statement from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's office said, "Discussion with Airforce Officers to take up rescue operations in the districts such as Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, where it is raining heavily for last few days have been held. In Kodagu, PWD Minister H.D. Revanna and District in-charge Minister Sa.Ra. Mahesh are camping there and closely monitoring rescue operations."

District in-charge secretaries have been asked to rush to the respective districts and District in-charge Ministers have been asked to camp there and oversee the rescue and relief operations. On Thursday afternoon, there were some reports of 3 people of the same family being washed away in flash floods in Hemmatalu village. With phone lines down in several places, many people are unable to get in touch with their family or friends. ends