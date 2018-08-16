Land survey completed for expansion of Mysore airport

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Union government giving its nod for the extension of the Mysore Airport runway, it will now extend to the national highway at Marase necessitating the road to go underground. Work on this underpass has thus been expedited, and the process of acquiring land for the purpose is on.

An additional 465 acres of land is required for the project, according to Mysore Airport Advisory Committee to make provisions for the landing of Boeing and Airbus aircraft that would help connect the heritage city better with other destinations in India and abroad. The Committee has hence, swung into action to acquire land at the earliest.

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has completed survey of land in the area and is determining the exact requirement. The Board is serving notices to landowners and fixing the land price.