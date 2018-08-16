Home States Karnataka

Land survey completed for expansion of Mysore airport

An additional 465 acres of land is required for the project, according to Mysore Airport Advisory Committee to make provisions for the landing of Boeing and Airbus aircrafts.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Union government giving its nod for the extension of the Mysore Airport runway, it will now extend to the national highway at Marase necessitating the road to go underground. Work on this underpass has thus been expedited, and the process of acquiring land for the purpose is on.

An additional 465 acres of land is required for the project, according to Mysore Airport Advisory Committee to make provisions for the landing of Boeing and Airbus aircraft that would help connect the heritage city better with other destinations in India and abroad. The Committee has hence, swung into action to acquire land at the earliest.

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has completed survey of land in the area and is determining the exact requirement. The Board is serving notices to landowners and fixing the land price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysore airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States