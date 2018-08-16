Home States Karnataka

Mahadayi row: Goa government to try one last move

Highly-placed sources in Goa said that as the governments at the Centre and Goa are run by BJP, Karnataka government is unlikely to get permission.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Shaken by the verdict on Tuesday of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) that allocated 13.5 tmcft of water to Karnataka, the Goa government is expected to make a last-ditch attempt to stop the diversion of Mahadayi water into Malaprabha basin citing that it would have an adverse effect on the ecosystem, forest and rivers.

Highly-placed sources in Goa said that as the governments at the Centre and Goa are run by BJP, Karnataka government is unlikely to get permission from Ministry of Forest and Environment to go ahead with the Mahadayi project anytime soon. Also, the Tribunal has made it mandatory for the Karnataka government to get clearance from Ministry of Forest and Environment before taking up any work on the project.

It may be noted that the Tribunal has said in its final order that the Goa government failed to establish through scientific studies that any diversion of water outside the basin would adversely impact water resources including groundwater, river morphology, agriculture, irrigation or navigation. The Goa legal team will certainly make all attempts to halt the diversion of 13.5 tmcft of water by exploring all possible alternatives against it, the sources said.

Will appeal against Mahadayi award: DKS

Ballari/Bengaluru: While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda have preferred to be guarded in reacting to the final award of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal and have decided to convey their stand after consulting the state's legal team, Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar has termed it as 'injustice to Karnataka'. "The state will file a review petition against the award," he said. Conveying his displeasure at the tribunal award, Shivakumar told reporters in Ballari, "Mahadayi river tribunal verdict is an injustice to Karnataka."

