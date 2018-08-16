Home States Karnataka

Unfavourable weather grounds Indian Air Force show in Bidar

As the show cannot take-off during steady rain and wind, it was cancelled.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force helicopter shower petals during the 72nd Independence Day in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

BIDAR: The much-awaited airshow by Surya Kiran for the home crowd at Bidar on Independence Day, was grounded due to unfavourable weather conditions in the district. Nine Hawk Mark 132 aircraft were scheduled to fly showcasing diverse manoeuvres at 2 pm in the afternoon.

According to an official in the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Bidar, the decision to cancel the show for the Independence Day was taken on August 14. The MET forecast of weather in Bidar said steady rain and wind would continue even on August 15. As the show cannot take-off during steady rain and wind, it was cancelled.
Bidar fort was chosen by the IAF for the show as the place has the capability to accommodate a large crowd. The IAF was holding the show at home base after ten years and the cancellation has come as a disappointment for the people who were expecting the air show.

For a question on when the IAF would post the date for reorganising the show again in view of grounding the scheduled show, there was no clarity on this from the IAF. However, Deputy Commissioner of Bidar, H R Mahadev, said the IAF may hold the show in the month of December. “We do not know on which day the show will be organised but what transpired between district administration and IAF Bidar, the show may be tentatively held in the month of December,” Mahadev informed the Express. Bidar public was expecting the display in two parts - composite and synchro phase.

It may be noted that the Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been primarily raised to spread awareness about the IAF among the youth of the country and motivate them into joining the armed forces especially the IAF. The team also showcases the very high order of professionalism of the IAF besides demonstrating sublime flying skills and maintenance acumen of the IAF. Displaying the ‘espirit de core’, the team is often referred as the ambassadors of The IAF.

Bidar plays a significant role in training pilots to fly fighter jets and the base offers stage-III training which is Advanced Jet Training (AGT). All the women fighter pilots had undergone training at this station. Karnataka’s and South India’ first woman fighter pilot Meghana Shanbogh who has recently graduated as flying officer from the prestigious air force academy at Dundigal is now at Bidar.

