16 railway staff members rescued after landslide in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Revenue officials with the help of police headed by Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Lakshmikanta Reddy and tahsildar Girish Nandan rescued 16 railway staff members who were stuck at Yedakumari Railway junction since August 14 following a landslide caused by heavy rains in the area.

The officials visited the spot with a doctor and safely brought them to Sakleshpur town.

It may be recalled that the railway divisional manager had urged the Hassan DC Rohini Sinduri and principal secretary of the state government to airlift the staff as they could not move from the station on Thursday.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner reached Yedakumeri via Kaginahare village through trekking route as the aircraft officials refused to airlift them due to bad weather, heavy rain and strong wind in the area.

The railway authority has cancelled trains between Yeshavantapura and Karwar via Subramanya and Mangaluru following the landslide.