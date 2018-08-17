Ambulance driver blamed for Hazel’s death

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The cause for the death of Hazel Jyotsna Mathias, wife of Ashwin Mathias, a resident of Kuthyaru village in Udupi district who died in Saudi Arabia 28 days back is revealed now. The family members in Kuthyaru village have been told by the authorities in Saudi Arabia that Hazel was mentally tortured by an ambulance driver of the same hospital where the 28-year-old nurse was working. The ambulance driver has been arrested by the police already, sources said.

Hazel was a nurse in Al Miqua General Hospital in Abha, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from past six years. Hazel had spoken to her husband over phone last on July 19 at 4.05 pm. Family sources told TNIE on Thursday that the police report is being translated from Arabic to English and the hospital where Hazel worked has made arrangements to give the money to shift the body to India. The body was not subjected to post-mortem as her death note revealed that she was tortured by an ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia, sources privy to the development said.

Family sources also said that the body of Hazel may be brought to India in three weeks as most of the procedures are over now. But, as Eid al-Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia from August 20 to August 23, the national holidays for consecutive four days may delay the process further, source said.