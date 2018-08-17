Home States Karnataka

Ambulance driver blamed for Hazel’s death

Family sources told TNIE on Thursday that the police report is being translated from Arabic to English.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The cause for the death of Hazel Jyotsna Mathias, wife of Ashwin Mathias, a resident of Kuthyaru village in Udupi district who died in Saudi Arabia 28 days back is revealed now. The family members in Kuthyaru village have been told by the authorities in Saudi Arabia that Hazel was mentally tortured by an ambulance driver of the same hospital where the 28-year-old nurse was working. The ambulance driver has been arrested by the police already, sources said.

Hazel was a nurse in Al Miqua General Hospital in Abha, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from past six years. Hazel had spoken to her husband over phone last on July 19 at 4.05 pm. Family sources told TNIE on Thursday that the police report is being translated from Arabic to English and the hospital where Hazel worked has made arrangements to give the money to shift the body to India. The body was not subjected to post-mortem as her death note revealed that she was tortured by an ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia, sources privy to the development said.

Family sources also said that the body of Hazel may be brought to India in three weeks as most of the procedures are over now. But, as Eid al-Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia from August 20 to August 23, the national holidays for consecutive four days may delay the process further, source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hazel Jyotsna Mathias

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career