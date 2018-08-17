Atal Bihari Vajpayee: On road in borrowed Amby and savouring masala dosa

Hemanth Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparing to leave for Delhi after addressing the fourth meeting of party workers for the day, the neta was confronted with a familiar problem. Party workers from neighbouring taluks and districts pleading with requests to extend the stay and address the cadres in their region too, and most of the time the neta used to oblige with a smile. "We are reaping the fruits of his hard work to build the party," recalls a BJP old-timer in the state as the party pays homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Those were tough days for the party in 1970s and 1980s. None of the party leaders in the state owned a car. I used to go pleading to my brother-in-law, who had a car, or another party leader K Narahari to get his old Ambassador for two or three days to take Atalji on a tour to address party meetings," former minister and senior BJP leader Ramachandra Gowda recalled. Though travelling in a rickety Ambassador on pothole-ridden roads, many a times skipping lunch owing to lack of facilities, Vajpayee never complained. For him, the party and the nation were supreme and he was ready to do anything to serve their interest.

The former Prime Miniter seeks the blessings of Sri Satya Sai Baba at Trayee Brindavan in Whitefield in Bengaluru. (Photo|EPS)

Recalling his first interaction with Vajpayee, which immediately turned into a strong friendship, Gowda said, "It was December 8, 1970. Atalji had come to campaign for 40 candidates of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (the earlier incarnation of BJP) in the Bangalore City Corporation (BCC) election. The candidates were introduced to Atalji and he said that I would win. I really went on to win and became the first Jana Sangh member in Bangalore City Corporation.

The acquaintance later developed into close friendship over the years. I always used to go to the airport to receive him since then and he has stayed at my residence several times when he visited the state." His taste for music and poetry is well known and a visit to the Coffee House on MG Road(It has been shifted to Church Street now) was a must during the 1970s and 80s whenever he was in Bengaluru to savour masala dosa and coffee. "It used to be his favourite khichdi and chapatis at my home for dinner," Ramachandra Gowda recalled.

The friendly man was too private on his spiritual calling. Being a devotee of Satya Sai Baba, he used to pay quiet visits to Puttparthi. "However in the later years, I used to get the alert from state police. I used to go to the airport to receive him and arrange a car to take him to Puttaparthi," Ramachandra Gowda said.

Vajpayee, along with his best friend and long-time associate LK Advani, was arrested in Bengaluru when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency.

The Jana Sangh leaders were in Bengaluru to attend a meeting of a Parliamentary Committee. While most of the detainees were lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail till the emergency was lifted in 1977, Vajpayee was shifted within a month to Tihar prison.

Vajpayee would have perhaps picked up a bit of Kannada too if he was not shifted to Tihar jail, feel many BJP leaders of Karnataka.

Opening of Raj Bhavan postponed

The opening of Karnataka's Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, for the public has been postponed to September 1 and will welcome visitors till September 6 in view of the death of the former Prime Minister. Earlier, Governor Vajubhai Vala had announced that Raj Bhavan will remain open to the public till August 31 between 4 pm and 6.30 pm. However, the programme was postponed due to the state of mourning declared for the former Prime Minister's death.

He inaugurated Kaiga nuclear power plant

It was Atal Bihari Vajpyee who inaugurated the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Karwar on March 5, 2000. It was the first such plant in the country which was built using indigenous technology. According to KAPS officials, after Pokhran nuclear test, US and other developed countries imposed harsh sanctions against India. During that period, indigenous technology was used to set up Kaiga nuclear power station.

‘Kichadi khilao Mehtaji’

The former prime minister was very much found of kichadi. When he was in the city in 1985 he went for dinner at Chhaganraj Mehta’s house in Pan Bazar. Mehta was a prominent Jansangh leader. Mehta’s wife had prepared Kichadi, and he had praises for it. Whenever he met Mehta in Jodhpur, he used to say, “Kichadi khilavo Mehtaji”. Mehta’s son Abhishekh recalled an incident. “It was 1970, during parliament elections, thousands of supporters of Vajpayee gathered at Durgadbail to listen to his speech. He was surprised when he found a mammoth crowd at 12 midnight. Vajpayee said looking at the crowd, “it looks like I have come early. The whole gathering burst out in laughter,” he said.

He spent a night in Ballari jail

Ballari: When Vajapayee was arrested during emergency in 1977, he was brought to Ballari jail for a night. He was arrested along with other Jan Sangh leaders. Before he was housed in Central prisons of Bengaluru he spent a night in Ballari.

Vajpayee inaugurated SWR

Hubballi: Vajpayee was very much responsible for South Western Railway to come Hubballi back. After initial announced of setting of railway zone at Hubballi, it was later shifted to Bengaluru. After sustained campaign and agitation again the headquarter of the new railway zone shifted back to Hubballi. Vajapayee, who was then prime minister, inaugurated the South Western Railway on February 6, 2003.

Vajpayee had special bonding with Hubballi

Hubballi: Vajpayee had a special bonding with the family members of Jan Sangh leaders in Hubballi and Dharwad. From late 1960s till 1998, whenever Vajpayee was in Hubballi, he chose to stay in the houses of his associates. Chhaganraj Mehta and Mahadevsa Jartarghar, the first generation Jan Sangh leaders from Hubballi, were close associates of Vajpayee. “Vajpayee had asked my father to quit politics after he turns 70 and my father did so. That was the stature of Vajpayee,” recalled Ganpathsa, son of Mahadevsa, with teary eyes.

His simplicity, dedication was inspiring: Bellad

Dharwad: “Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a man with high principles. His loyalty towards the nation and needy people will be remembered forever,” recalled veteran BJP leader and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad.Sharing his memories with Vajpayee, Bellad said he met him for first time at Hubballi airport in 1991 during the parliamentary elections. “His simplicity and dedication towards taking the n ation to new heights inspired me.”

He became guardian for party worker’s family

Shivamogga: People of Shivamogga still recall Vajpayee’s association with the family of a poor boy who committed suicide dejected by his defeat in 1984 Lok Sabha polls. Ex-chairman of legislative council D H Shankaramurthy said ‘I brought it to Vajpayee’s notice then. He cut the call and after half an hour he called back to inform that he was coming to Shivamogga to meet the kin the next day.” “Atalji visited the house (it was a hut) of Lakshminarayana and consoled his family members. After reaching New Delhi, again Atalji called me up and said, ‘I am sending a cheque for Rs 25000 to the family of Lakshminarayana’. Accordingly he sent”, said Shankarmurthy. The amount was deposited in a bank to support education of Laksminarayana’s brother and sister.

Ek, Do, Teen, he said as he climbed Jog Falls

Shivamogga: “Ek, Do, Teen, Chaar, Panch, Chche.. Dus.., Bas... Subbanna jab main dus bolta hoon, baithenge.., baad me phir chchadenge..” This was how, former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee climbed up the Jog Falls when he visited Shivamogga in 1968. Vajpayee visited Shivamogga for the first time in 1968 to take part in a regional Jana Sangha convention. He stayed with RSS leader D H Subbanna and BJP veteran D H Shankaramurthy’s joint family at a house located on the B H road in the city.