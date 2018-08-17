Heavy rain to continue in Karnataka for three more days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any relief from the heavy rainfall that has been battering the coastal and Malnad regions is expected only after 2-3 more days. Forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall during that period which is expected to increase the inflow into major reservoirs in the state. Advisories have been issued by respective district administrations to vacate people from low-lying areas downstream of major reservoirs.

S S M Gavaskar, scientist, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said the intensity of rainfall will reduce along with the decrease in the speed of westerlies. “Ever since the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, westerlies have been very strong, resulting in the rainfall witnessed in many parts of the state,” he said. Some parts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received an average rainfall of more than 150 mm during the past three days, he added. Sources in the State Emergency Operation Centre said apart from alerts regarding 50 people being stranded in Magatalu village of Kodagu district, other alerts seeking rescue were minor in nature.

Coastal and Malnad regions have received about double the normal rainfall leading to flood-like situation in parts of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Apart from these two districts, alerts have also been issued for Hassan, Mysuru and Mandya.

Available data shows that Kodagu has received three times the normal rainfall during the week (461 mm as against the normal 155 mm). Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts have received almost three times the normal rainfall during the period. In the coastal region, all the three districts have received two times the normal rainfall during the past week, revealed KSNDMC data.